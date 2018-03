× Burlison employee arrested, charged with theft under $1,000

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Burlison, TN employee is charged with three counts of official misconduct and three counts of theft under $1,000, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrea Hopkins, a Burlison town recorder, is facing the charges.

She appeared in court Tuesday evening.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

#breaking: Brighton Town Recorder just arrested on official misconduct and theft charges @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/8ENYKXRssN — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 7, 2018