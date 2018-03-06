× Search underway for escaped Shelby County inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement officers are actively searching for a Shelby County inmate who walked away from a work detail Tuesday morning.

Jodie Pope was working with a trash crew on the Riverdale exit ramp at Bill Morris Parkway when he escaped through some bushes.

Authorities said he did not have any issues during his time behind bars so he was eligible for the detail.

He was serving six years behind bars on robbery charges.

If you see him call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.