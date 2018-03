MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department confirmed they responded to a robbery call in the 900 block of Jackson Avenue in North Memphis around 7 p.m. Friday night.

Police were told the suspect ran into the store and immediately pointed a gun at everyone.

He demanded money from the register, and fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.