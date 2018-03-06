× Suspected thief is shot by building manager

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that sent an accused criminal to the hospital.

According to police, the man was shot in the 3500 block of Summer Avenue just before 10 a.m. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but is expected to be okay.

No other details have been released by police, but WREG’s Andrew Ellison spoke with one witness who gave a very vivid description of what took place.

She said the suspect was approached by the property manager and the building maintenance man after allegedly caught breaking into a safe. The pair and another woman who works inside the building tried to subdue the man by tying him up with a belt, but he continued to resist. He eventually put up just enough of a fight to escape and he immediately bolted for the hallway, the woman said.

That’s when the property manager reportedly shot the man in the torso and leg.

The shooter has been detained by police.