Pass It On: A single mother receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids can certainly brighten up your day, but they don't come cheap.

Single parents have a real challenge balancing work with parental responsibilities.

Sometimes it can be overwhelming.

Our play maker Christy en Nasery wants to help out a friend who fits the description.

"Becky is someone I grew up with at school. We went to high school together, and we keep in touch through social media," Nasery said.

She says Becky works three jobs and still manages to take her girl to school, pick them up and take them to practices.

"She's a girl scout troop leader, and she organizes the cookie drives and all that. She's always doing something for other people," Nasery said.

Working three jobs to provide for your kids is very demanding and tiring.

Well, we're going to provide for Becky today.

We have $300 from News Channel 3 and another $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

That's brings the total to $600.

"That's amazing," Nasery said.

Just a few moments later we're in the parking lot where Becky works. She thinks our play maker Nasery is dropping by to pick up some girl scout cookies.

I hate to break up a cookie sale, but let's tell Becky why we're here.

Nasery counts out the cash to the well deserving mom.

"I know you're responsible and will pay off some bills, but please do something for you," she said.

How does Becky feel?

"I work hard. I was working until 2:30 in the morning and get up at 6 a.m. to do it again. But, you do what you have to do," Becky said.

Becky is a worker who is always looking out for others, but, hopefully, she'll spend at least some of our Pass It On cash on herself.