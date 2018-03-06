Mother accused of leaving disabled daughter in bed of stranger’s truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Michigan woman is facing child abuse charges after allegedly leaving her daughter with severe disabilities in the back of a stranger’s pickup truck, according to WXMI.

Asia Beach, 27, was charged because her eight-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy could have been seriously injured or killed from hypothermia, according to police.

The incident happened on the evening of Feb. 25th when police say Beach placed her daughter into a truck bed and then wandered a couple blocks away. A man and woman drove the truck about a block before they heard the child cry and returned to the home, according to a witness.

The girl was wearing only thin cotton short-sleeved pajamas in 37-degree weather, with no hat, coat, socks or shoes. Police also say that Beach admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson thanks the quick acting residents who called police.

"We're happy to report the child is in safe hands," said Hilson.

"This is the type of neighborhoods that we want to see, certainly in Muskegon County and also throughout our state, where people are keeping their eyes and ears open," said Hilson, "They’re not worried to feel like they’re butting into somebody’s business. When something didn’t look right, the appropriate steps were taken."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services along with Child Protective Services and police are investigating, while the child is in the custody of another relative, according to Hilson. Beach faces up to 15 years in prison.