Man wants closure after dog gets hit and runs off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A Missouri man is on a mission to find his missing service dog who ran off after being hit by a car Friday night.

Robert Starkey was staying in West Memphis on his way to see family in Alabama when his dog was hit by a car on Missouri Street near the interstate Friday.

Starkey says that his service dog Pearl ran off after being hit and believes that she might be somewhere on the streets, or that somebody might have taken her in.

"Nobody can find her. Nobody has seen her. I'm thinking somebody picked her up," Starkey said.

Starkey says he spent the rest of the weekend searching for her and posted to social media in hopes the person who found Pearl might come forward or someone kind enough might reach out to help.

"It's just me out here," Starkey said.

He says it would be helpful if people could help him search around the interstate and the surrounding area.

"She is my service dog. She means the world to me. She's my heart," Starkey said.

Starkey says he has received one lead from social media, but that may have been a hoax.

He says he can't leave this area without Pearl.

He knows his dog isn't at a vet or a local shelter because Pearl is chipped and he hasn't received any calls.

"If somebody has my dog. I need my dog. This is my baby. This is my travel buddy," Starkey said.

If you'd like to help or have any information on Pearl. You can contact Starkey at 720-272-7105.