× Man critically injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting call in the 1900 block of Driftwood in Frayser Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, officers were told that a male had been shot.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was given.

Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.