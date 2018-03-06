Suspect arrested in 18-year-old student’s murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third suspect is under arrest for the murder of a Cordova teenager.

20-year-old Mario Colbert is facing 15 charges – including first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with bodily harm.

Police say 18-year-old Eddie McDonald, a student at Christian Brothers High School, was shot and killed when Colbert and two others showed up uninvited to a party at the Country Square Apartments in December 2016.

Whey they were asked to leave, shots were fired and McDonald was killed.

Aaron Marr and Jeylon Harvey were arrested days after the shooting.

Both are charged with first-degree murder.