Live at 9: Southern Women’s Show, Furry Friend of the Week & Memphis music

DACA

Monday was the deadline President Donald Trump gave to Congress to come up with a solution to protect thousands of “dreamers” living in the United States. Court actions are putting the deadline on hold, giving lawmakers more time to come up with a solution. But so far, that hasn’t happened leaving some 700,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. as children in limbo.

Casey Bryant with Latino Memphis talks about that on Live at 9.

Comedy Camp for Kids

This Spring Break your kids could get their “big break.” Fresh off Kevin Hart’s “Hart of the City” show on Comedy Central, Memphian LaToya Tennille is teaching kids like Madison Redmond how they can find a career in comedy.

Young Funny Comedy Camp

Author Chat

Memphis is known for the blues and rock and roll, but it’s so much more than that. Grammy and Emmy winning writer and filmmaker Robert Gordon takes readers on a romp through the ever-evolving Memphis music scene in his new book “Memphis Rent Party.”

Southern Women’s Show

Gather up your girlfriends and get ready because the Southern Women’s Show at the Agricenter starts this week. In addition to all the shopping, fashion shows and celebrity guests, you’ll also find plenty of creative cooking ideas.

Chef Eddie Williams from LeKeith Sauces is just one of the many experts who will be sharing their kitchen secrets with you.

Furry Friend

It’s time to introduce you to our Furry Friend of the Week.

Nala is up for adoption through Memphis Animal Services, who said she was recently given up by her owner. This pretty girl gets along well with children and other pets, knows how to walk on a leash and even knows how to sit for a treat.

Volunteers believe she is about five years old, and looks to have had several litters of puppies, but she has since been spayed and is ready to go home with you.

She is heartworm positive, but her adoption fee of $20 will help cover the cost of treatment. The fee also includes vaccines, a microchip, collar, leash and ID tag.

If you would like to meet Nala or any of her other furry friends, call MAS at (901) 636-1416 or visit the shelter on Appling City Cove today.