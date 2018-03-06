× Deannexation, grocery store issue to be discussed by City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council members have a packed schedule with some big items up for discussion.

First in committee meetings, city leaders will talk about the deannexation of Eads and the river bottoms areas. It’s something they’ve been talking about for months and Tuesday we are expecting a vote.

If it is approved in the first reading people who live in those areas who want to remain in the city limits will be able to file a petition against deannexation.

Also on the agenda, Edmund Ford is sponsoring a nearly $20,000 study focusing on the feasibility of two Kroger stores and incentives for enticing other grocery store retailers to move to underserved areas of the city. The buildings are located on Lamar Avenue and South Third respectively.

The council will also vote on nearly $500,000 in funding to buy land on the northeast corner of Adams Avenue and Danny Thomas to build a new fire station. Station number five currently sits at Front and Union – a spot that could be used for the Brooks Museum of Art, when they relocate from Overton Park in the coming years.

WREG be in today’s meeting and will let you know what happens.