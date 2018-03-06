× Could Memphis by ready to replace Tubby with Penny?

MEMPHIS – According to Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com, the University of Memphis is seriously considering firing Tubby Smith and replacing him with former Tiger great and current East High head coach Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway has reportedly started eyeing possible future staff members and, according to Parrish, one name on Penny’s wish list is Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown.

As East’s Coach and founder of AAU powerhouse Team Penny, Hardaway has a pipeline to elite talent as he leads the Mustangs toward a possible three-peat at next week’s State Tournament. Penny would also give the Tiger program something it doesn’t currently have…HOPE.

Attendance and donations are way down under Tubby Smith, who is just in the second year of a 5-year deal meaning the U of M would have to play Tubby almost ten million dollars…to go away.

Tubby and the Tigers open AAC Tournament play Thursday in Orlando against South Florida.