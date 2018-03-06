× Charlie Hoots wins Southaven Board of Aldermen seat

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Charlie Hoots has won the empty Southaven Board of Aldermen seat.

Charlie Hoots and Greg Paylor were in the runoff for the position after a special election in February.

A group of candidates were trying to win a seat that was vacated by Ronnie Hale in December 2017. He resigned after being charged with transporting child porn.

The 57-year-old former alderman is accused of having sexually explicit pictures and videos of children on his computer.