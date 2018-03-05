× Who killed Deangelo Gray?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Nobody is telling me exactly what I need to know, and that’s who did it and why,” Angela Cole said.

Cole is tired of waiting for answers to a question that has torn her family apart.

Her son, 20-year-old Deangelo Gray, was murdered outside the James Lounge in 2016.

She says her son was hanging out with family and friends, trying to have a good time.

Hours later, she got a call from someone telling her that her son was dead.

“I don’t want anybody to feel what I’m feeling as a mother. I’m crushed, I’m devastated, and I just want justice for my baby,” Cole said.

The Memphis Police Department says Gray’s killer has no regard for human life.

They say the suspect pulled out a gun on a public street and opened fire.

“This is not going away. We are not going to stop until we find out who murdered Deangelo Gray,” an officer said.

Police say one of the people Gray was hanging out with had a run in with someone in the club.

Homicide detectives believe that person followed them outside, and that’s when Gray and the suspect started fighting.

Someone then pulled out a gun and shot Gray.

“I just want justice for my son. I know that somebody knows something. Whether it be family, friends or associates, somebody knows. I will not stop fighting until I get justice for my baby,” Cole said.

Officers say dozens of people were there when Gray was killed, but no one is talking.

Not even the people he was with the night of his death.

“To have family members and loved one say they cared about my son so much and then not speak up, that’s part hurts,” Cole said.

“I don’t want to have hate in my heart, but I do. I’m angry, and I just want him to suffer. I want all of them, everybody involved, to suffer,” she said.

If you know who killed 20-year-old Deangelo Gray, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.