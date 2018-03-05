× Tigers’ Martin snubbed by conference, named to AAC’s 2nd team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — University of Memphis junior guard Jeremiah Martin was named to the American Athletic Conference second team Monday following a breakout season in which the former Mitchell High star led the conference in scoring.

Martin was joined on the second team by UConn’s Jalen Adams, Tulsa’s Junior Etou, Tulane’s Melvin Frazier and SMU’s Shake Milton. The first team members were: Gary Clark and Jacob Evans III of Cincinnati; Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris of Wichita State and Rob Gray of Houston.

Martin averaged 18.9 points per game to edge UConn’s Adams (18.5) and Houston’s Gray (18.1) for the scoring title. Martin is the fifth Tiger in school history to win a league scoring title, joining Keith Lee (1984-85), Elliot Perry (1990-91), Penny Hardaway (1992-93) and Will Barton (2011-12).

Martin, who held off a late-season charge by Adams to win the scoring title, missed the final three games of the regular season after breaking his left foot in an upset of then-No. 23 Houston Feb. 22 at FedExForum. He suffered the injury late in the first half and underwent corrective surgery Feb. 27. His recovery time is expected to be four to six months.

Martin helped the Tigers (19-12, 10-8 American) earn a No. 5 seed in this week’s conference tournament in Orlando by nearly doubling his average (10.3) from his sophomore season. He had 30-point games in a Jan. 9 home win against Tulane and a Feb. 3 road loss to ECU. The 33 points he scored against ECU represented a career-high.

During the season, Martin was honored by the league on five occasions, including being named the AAC Player of the Week Jan. 15 after scoring 57 points and making 19 of 21 free throws in victories over Tulane and Temple.

Despite missing four games this season, Martin, an outstanding defensive player, led the conference with an average of 2.3 steals per game.

Memphis, the No. 5 seed, opens play in the AAC Championships at 1 p.m. CT against USF, seeded 12th.