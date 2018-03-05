× Three Walgreen’s stores targeted in possible overnight crime spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives are trying to determine if crimes at three Mid-South pharmacies overnight are connected.

According to police, the first caller advised two men had broken into the Walgreen’s store at 3100 Thomas Street around 2 a.m. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled with several bottles of medication in tow.

The suspects were completely dressed in black except for their gloves – one was wearing red gloves while the other was wearing white.

They fled in a dark-colored F-150 with silver or gold trim.

Less than an hour later another Walgreen’s store was hit but this time in the 5100 block of Quince. In this case,the suspects, who were described as wearing different colored shoes, left empty handed.

At 3:15 a.m., two suspects reportedly wearing red and white gloves respectively broke into the Walgreen’s store in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue. Once again, the suspects broke into the building but left without taking anything.

While the descriptions appear to be the same in at least two of the crimes, police said they are still investigating whether the three cases are connected.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.