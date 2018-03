× Police on the scene of armed robbery at McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of an armed robbery at McDonald’s in the 1300 block of Poplar in Midtown Monday night.

Police responded to the scene at 8:40 p.m.

The armed suspect robbed the business and fled on foot.

Officers have one man detained.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.