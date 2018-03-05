× New research study examines the quality of water in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re taking a closer look at a study on social media that’s raising questions about the quality of our drinking water.

The study looks at levels of a chemical called Chromium 6.

This nationwide study is getting renewed attention this week.

It shows water testing results around the country, county by county.

It highlights levels of Chromium 6 in the water.

Dr. David Andrews works for the Environmental Working Group, which is also a watchdog organization.

“This was a value set by state scientists in California who looked at the weight of evidence and the potential for chromium to cause cancer,” Andrews said.

He says they looked at four water systems in Shelby County, including Memphis, Bartlett, Germantown and Collierville. They found chromium levels averaged about two times the target level, but that’s relatively harmless.

“It’s slightly elevated above the public health goal risk, but it’s not a significant concern per se,” Andrews said.

He says the bigger concern is that the federal government doesn’t have any regulations in place for this chemical, and they haven’t changed their water regulation standards in decades.

“What we’ve done is really highlight the lack of any federal legal limit for chromium,” Andrews said.

Gale Jones Carson, with Memphis Light gas and Water, says Memphis utility tests its water regularly, regardless of federal guidelines.

“All the tests have proven there’s nothing wrong with our water. We have safe water,” Carson said.

She says their tests have all come back clean. But if you’re concerned, you can request a kit to test it yourself.

Watchdogs say some filtration systems can help, but others may not do the trick.

Their best advice is know what your provider does and ask about testing often.

As far as those home water filtration systems go, EWG recommends the company Zero for having the best quality filter pitcher.

They say the ion exchange type is most effective.