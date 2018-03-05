Live at 9: Crisis Intervention, Make a Difference Monday & Leah Simpson’s new book

City Council

Council member Martavius Jones and Worth Morgan are here.

Crisis intervention

Since the Parkland shooting, Youth Villages has received dozens of calls across the state, of possible threats related to school violence. That’s a huge spike over what they usually see, but there is help for these troubled kids.

Brittany Farrar with Youth Villages talks about what they do to help.

Make a Difference Monday

Sometimes all it takes is a little inspiration to make a difference in this world. Selena Silvestro was just given a Good Neighbor award from Real Simple Magazine and Nextdoor.com, after a simple Facebook post led her to help out disabled U.S. Army veteran Lorenzo Rhynes.

Author Chat with Leah Simpson

Our next guest is no stranger to WREG or to many of our viewers, but it’s what she’s doing with her own family that could end up helping yours.

Leah Simpson is the author of the new book “Nurturing My Nest”. It’s a guidebook for parents who are, or who are considering, home schooling their children.