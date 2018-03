MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All lanes heading northbound across the I-55 bridge were temporarily closed Monday morning after an individual was struck by a car.

Authorities have not said who the individual was, but it appears two vehicles may have been involved.

An ambulance was on the scene, but has since left, allowing one lane to reopen heading across the bridge.

This is a developing story.

Happening now: someone reportedly struck on I-55 bridge. Working to learn more. Traffic is moving slow. Law enforcement on the scene. pic.twitter.com/1yTJIM2JWZ — Jessica Gertler (@jgertler_WREG3) March 5, 2018

All lanes BLOCKED I-55 bridge NB from Mp into AR. Traffic backed up to McLemore. One lane blocked SB. pic.twitter.com/d151LdTy5w — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) March 5, 2018