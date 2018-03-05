× ‘Hey baby!’ Strange man to 13-year-old girl on way to bus stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 13-year-old girl says she was approached and followed by a strange man in a green van on her way to the bus stop Monday morning in Frayser.

Jasmine McGhee said she was walking on Range Line Road near Northmeade Avenue around 7:30 a.m. when the man pulled up beside her.

“Then he said, ‘Hey baby, what you doing?’ And that’s when I started looking around. I was looking around to see, like, ‘Was he talking to me?’”

The man was talking to her and he wouldn’t take her shocked silence for an answer.

When she crossed the street to get away from him, she said he followed.

“He turned in somebody’s house so he could get on this side of the street where I was at,” McGhee said.

When McGhee crossed the street a second time, she said the man finally left her alone.

“He drove off on this side slowly saying, ‘I know you heard me,’” McGhee said.

McGhee’s mother says the guy in the van had better hear her.

“I advise him do not approach my daughter again,” Tammy Davis said.

Just in case, Davis said she notified police and her daughter’s school immediately.

She said she’ll be walking her daughter to the bus stop from now on.

“A sick pervert. A sick pervert, because you riding around at 7 o’clock in the morning bothering little kids trying to go to school. You real sick,” Davis said of the man.

“It could have been worser for me. I don’t think that – like, I’m lucky that I got away,” McGhee said.

While McGhee said she didn’t get a good look at the man, she said he was driving an older model green Mercury Villager with drive out tags.

Memphis police said they’ve made no arrests.