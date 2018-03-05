× Graco highchairs sold at Walmart recalled after children injured

WASHINGTON — A highchair sold at Walmart stores nationwide has been recalled after several children were reportedly hurt while in them.

The product is called the Graco’s Table2Table 6-in-1 highchair.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there has been 38 reports of the back leg pivoting out of position. In five of those incidents, a child sustained bumps and bruises after the chair toppled over.

The company has recalled more than 36,000 chairs with model number 1969721.

This product was sold at Walmart stores from October 2016 to December 2017.

If you have one, stop use immediately and contact Graco at (800) 345-4109.