Family starts potbelly pig rescue in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyer County family known affectionately as the “pig people” have turned their love for the adorable into a worthwhile cause.

Speaking with affiliate WBBJ, James and Rachel Carden said they somehow became the go-to local experts for anyone needing some advice or just couldn’t take care of their own pigs.

“You get a call one week, and you might get a call for two next week, so before the end of the month, you might have 30 pigs,” James told the TV station.

That’s what sparked the idea for Happy Pig Farm, a no-kill shelter dedicated exclusively to potbelly pigs.

The family takes in the animals, provides medical care if necessary and then finds them a forever home.

In just two short years, the farm has adopted out around 150 pigs.

But even after they find the little ones a new home, the Cardens are still apart of the pigs’ lives, providing guidance and care for those owners who need it.

