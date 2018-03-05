× Drugs, guns recovered after suspect allegedly sells stolen gun to pawn shop

POINSETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Tyronza man was charged as part of an investigation that started when he allegedly sold a stolen gun to a local pawn shop.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, the weapon was stolen from Harrisburg in September 2017. The man who had the weapon in his possession was identified as Andy Tacker.

Authorities said Tacker posted multiple images of himself posing with guns, money and drugs on social media, leading to the execution of a search warrant at his Howard Road home over the weekend.

During the search, deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an unknown white powdery substance they believed to be another controlled substance, a Century Arms RAS74, 7.62 carbine rifle with a 50 round drum magazine and a 30 round magazine, and a Masterpiece Arms MPA30T pistol with weapon mounted light and two 30 round magazines. He also had more than $500 in cash.

Tacker was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Other charges are also pending.