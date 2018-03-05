× DeJong cashes in with Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) _ Shortstop Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $26 million, six-year contract, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and 2025.

The 24-year-old made his major league debut last May 28 and hit .285 with a team-high 25 homers and 65 RBIs in 108 games. He was selected by St. Louis from Illinois St. in the fourth round of the 2015 amateur draft.