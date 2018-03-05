DeJong cashes in with Cardinals

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 07: Paul DeJong #11 of the St. Louis Cardinals is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the 9th inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 7, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) _ Shortstop Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $26 million, six-year contract, a deal that includes team options for 2024 and 2025.
The 24-year-old made his major league debut last May 28 and hit .285 with a team-high 25 homers and 65 RBIs in 108 games. He was selected by St. Louis from Illinois St. in the fourth round of the 2015 amateur draft.