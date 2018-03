CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A Cross County man is behind bars after being accused of raping and grooming a child for sex.

Daniel Scrape was taken into custody on Saturday as part of an investigation into sex crimes involving juveniles. He was reportedly given a $150,000 bond.

While authorities didn’t release any specific details on the sex crimes, they did say additional charges would be added after they discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him at the time of his arrest.