Caught on Video: Drunk New Mexico teen steals sheriff's truck

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — Video of a teenager’s wild ride after being found on the side of a New Mexico highway has now been released by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Obtained by KRQE, the video shows a corporal approach 16-year-old Samaria Gray back in December. Dispatch had reportedly received numerous calls as the teen staggered down Bloomfield Highway and laid down on the side of the road.

The teen was heavily intoxicated, authorities said, and wanting to see her boyfriend.

Corporal: “I’m just here to help you okay?”

Gray: “Take me to jail if you want to help me.”

Corporal: “Why do you want to go to jail?”

Gray: “My boyfriend’s there.”

The teen’s mother eventually arrived on the scene. She told the corporal she’s been having trouble with her daughter’s drinking problem, which she claimed was being encouraged by the jailed boyfriend.

“Together all they do is drink,” she said.

She added that she didn’t want her daughter home until she sobered up.

That’s when the corporal put Gray in the back of his truck.

While speaking with the mother, video from inside the cruiser showed Gray struggling with staying patient. She eventually began kicking and pushing the cage bars, but when that proved fruitless, she jumped out of the car and into the front seat.

In the ensuing chase, the 16-year-old reportedly reached speeds of 99 miles per hour. She can be seen dodging cars, but eventually lost control and plowed into a ditch.

She was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

Thankfully, no one else was hurt.

The corporal said he didn’t handcuff the teen because she had not initially acted violent.