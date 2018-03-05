× Blog says Brooklyn barbecue ‘Taking Over the World.’ No, says world

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Austin — and Brooklyn?

Don’t look for the New York City borough to be added to the list of barbecue capitals anytime soon, at least according to social media. And people who eat barbecue.

A post from the Vice media-associated Munchies blog posited that a growing number of barbecue restaurants in Brooklyn constituted a trend, if not a regional style. The article is almost four years old but, because the Internet is quirky, people just started noticing it.

“Brooklyn BBQ is more stylish, more loose,” one chef told Munchies.

This weekend, the Internet chimed in. With almost 10,000 replies by Monday afternoon, plenty of locals from the Barbecue Belt let Munchies know that this is not a photo of barbecue:

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

Sad! One of the first responses came from the Memphis Grizzlies:

Someone from our #MemphisInMay Division will look further into this! — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2018

Do we blame hipsters or millennials for Brooklyn barbecue? — Leftdescending 💎 (@Leftdescending) March 4, 2018

Even New Yorkers laughed at the comparison:

Brooklyn barbecue is trash and this picture is a hate crime. https://t.co/LapnZH6LMU — Jabba the Butt (@sugar_boogers) March 4, 2018

every bar in this borough looks like a blown-out Amish barn, and there's an $18 cup of coffee in my neighborhood, of course Brooklyn can't make barbecue. — nate (@olympia_dukakis) March 4, 2018

Brooklyn barbecue vs literally any other style of BBQ pic.twitter.com/a2v9bFLI1p — Andrew Manou (@AndrewManou) March 5, 2018

But, Brooklyn barbecue did have a few defenders: