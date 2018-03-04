× Two people killed in crash involving Amtrak train and ATV in Mississippi

CRENSHAW, Miss. — Amtrak confirmed two people were killed in a crash involving an Amtrak train and an ATV on Saturday, March 3.

According to the report, The Amtrak City of New Orleans Train 58 was on its way from New Orleans to Chicago when it came into contact with an ATV that was driven by two occupants at 10:15 p.m.

The ATV was obstructing the tracks in Crenshaw, Mississippi.

There were no injuries to the 121 passengers or crew members on board.

The train was delayed for nearly four hours.

Amtrak Police are cooperating with the Quitman County Coroner and Quitman County Police Department to investigate the incident.