Police: Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-240 West of Getwell Road in East Memphis Sunday morning.

According to the report, police responded to the scene of the crash around 3:30 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a car and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking westbound into traffic on I-240.

The driver stayed on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.