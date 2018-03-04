Police: Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-240 West of Getwell Road in East Memphis Sunday morning.
According to the report, police responded to the scene of the crash around 3:30 a.m.
A pedestrian was struck by a car and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
An investigation revealed the pedestrian was walking westbound into traffic on I-240.
The driver stayed on the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.