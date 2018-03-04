× Police: Man left in the street after brutal beating in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a man was left in the street after an apparent beating in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard in South Memphis Sunday morning.

According to the report, police responded to a man down call around 1:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a black male who was lying on the pavement.

He was unresponsive and bleeding.

Police say, the victim appeared to be beaten up.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No additional info was available.

We will update you as more information is given.

No additional info at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2018