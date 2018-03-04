× Police: Grandmother says she was tricked into bringing her grandson drugs in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother is behind bars after a visit went wrong.

According to the report, officers responded to a drugs/narcotics violation call at Shelby County Division of Corrections in the 1000 block of Mullin Station Road Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke to an officer already on the scene who told them he observed visitor Sarah Griffin give a bag of Doritos to her grandson, inmate Cody Clements.

The officer then immediately asked Clements to hand over the bag.

Clements allegedly grabbed a small object out of the bag before he gave it to the officer.

The officer then decided to take a look at the object that was pulled out of the Doritos bag. It appeared to be drugs that was wrapped in black electrical tape.

The woman who brought the Doritos bag into jail, Sarah Griffin, was detained, and the Sheriff’s Office was called.

Officers unrolled the tape from the object and noticed several individually wrapped bags of a green leafy substance, yellow pills and white powder.

After further investigation, the bags tested positive for 28.5 grams of methamphetamine, 11.4 grams of marijuana, 40 bars of prescription Xanax pills, 1.7 grams of Ecstasy and 1.1 grams of Heroin.

Griffin told officers she thought she was bringing in a cellphone and did not know it was drugs.

She was transported to jail east and is facing a contraband charge.