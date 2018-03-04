× Police: Man killed in North Memphis car wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed a man died after a car wreck in North Memphis Sunday morning.

According to the report, police responded to the crash at Brown near Willett around 5:30 a.m.

A black GMC Sierra was going eastbound on Brown when it struck a pole and a fire hydrant.

The 30-year-old driver, Jermaine Tyson, was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.

The driver has been positively identified as Jermaine Tyson. https://t.co/VzjkcLxWtS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2018