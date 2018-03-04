× Highpoint Church updates members on Andy Savage investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Highpoint Church has released a statement updating members on the investigation of a pastor who is accused of sexual assault.

In a statement, church officials said:

We want to update you regarding Andy Savage. The investigation is wrapping up and the initial findings give us assurance that we can begin the long process of moving forward as a church. Just as the culture around us is waking up to the suffering expressed by the courageous voices of the #metoo movement, we are taking very seriously our commitment to fully understand how our church should minister to the needs of the people we impact. Andy Savage remains on leave. We will release further updates as the situation requires.

Andy Savage took a leave of absence after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager 20 years ago when Savage was a youth pastor at a Texas church.

It was 1998 when Savage, a then college student, was a youth pastor at a Texas church.

Woodson was 17-years-old at the time and attended the church.

She says savage was driving her home when he turned a dirt road and sexually assaulted her, but Savage says he never forced her to do anything.

“It was a very mutual, spontaneous, physical moment. Our hormones were obviously very much in that moment, and she performed oral sex,” Savage said in the radio interview.