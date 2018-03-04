× Cross County Sheriff says unidentified infant found in suitcase with twin was male

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The Cross County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the sex of one of the unidentified twins that were found dead in a suitcase near Wynne, Arkansas in February.

Police say the infant was male.

The Cross County Sheriff’s Department posted an update on the case on Facebook after receiving numerous messages and phone calls.

Although they didn’t release much information, they also said that 20 people have been interviewed – including 19 females and 2 males.

“The females that were pregnant with twins have either had them, are still pregnant, had the twins and had them taken away by DHS or they died in the womb,” the Cross County Sheriff’s Department confirms.

Police say they are working diligently on the case and are hoping one of their leads will lead to a break in the case.

Anyone with information can call the Cross County Sheriff’s Department at (870)-238-5700.