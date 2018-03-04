× $100,000 Powerball winners in Memphis, Stanton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee Powerball players, one in Memphis and the other in Stanton, both won $100,000.

The players won the prize Saturday night by matching four white ball numbers plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000.

Since both players added the Power Pay option for an extra dollar, the prize was multiplied by the multiplier- which was two.

No more information can be given about the winners until the prize is claimed.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $348 million for Wednesdays drawing.