$100,000 Powerball winners in Memphis, Stanton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Tennessee Powerball players, one in Memphis and the other in Stanton, both won $100,000.
The players won the prize Saturday night by matching four white ball numbers plus the Powerball, which has a base prize of $50,000.
Since both players added the Power Pay option for an extra dollar, the prize was multiplied by the multiplier- which was two.
No more information can be given about the winners until the prize is claimed.
The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $348 million for Wednesdays drawing.