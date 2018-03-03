× Woman charged in shooting death during robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn —A woman has been charged in the homicide of a man shot during a robbery Friday, police say.

20-year-old Deborah Spencer has been charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated assault.

Don Whitaker was dropped off at a fire station near Orange Mound with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died, according to police.

Police questioned witness Shantera Thompson about the shooting.

Thompson told police she and Whitaker were at a house on the 2700 block of Midland Avenue to purchase a firearm. Thompson says Whitaker got into a Pontiac and a few minutes later, ran from the car.

According to police, a passenger fired several shots, striking Whitaker and causing his death.

Thompson told police she set up the deal with Spencer.

Police later found Spencer and questioned her. She told police she and two males had posted the ad to sell a gun.

Spencer says she drove the Pontiac to and from the house on Midland and one of the males in her car robbed and shot Whitaker.