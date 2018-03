× Two charged in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are charged with the homicide that happened Friday afternoon in Whitehaven police say.

Memphis Police arrested Karltrell Morrisey, 18, and Bryan Chapman, 20, in connection with the shooting that happened on Delta Road and Hewlett Road around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police have not yet released the details on what caused the shooting.

Morrisey and Chapman are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.