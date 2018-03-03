× Rebels end the season worst in the SEC

OXFORD, Miss. – Jeff Roberson scored 19 points, Saben Lee added 17 and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 82-69 on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt (12-19, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) won its first road game of the season by shooting nearly 53 percent from the field. Maxwell Evans scored 14 points and Riley LaChance added 11.

Vanderbilt led 45-44 at halftime and the game was close throughout most of the second half until the Commodores pulled away in the final minutes. Vanderbilt made 12 3-pointers while Ole Miss managed just two from long range.

Ole Miss (12-19, 5-13) fell to last place in the conference. The Rebels were led by Bruce Stevens, who scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field. Terence Davis scored 15, Breein Tyree had 11 and Markel Crawford added 10.

Ole Miss has lost 10 of its past 11 games.