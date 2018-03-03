× ‘Muslims in Memphis’ month begins

MEMPHIS, Tenn .— Local Muslim organizations host events to bring awareness to the Muslim religion in the month of March.

It kicked off with an open house today at several Mid-South mosque.

Guests had the opportunity to attend short presentations and get answers to questions they have about the religion.

The organization “Muslims in Memphis” says this month is dedicated to hosting events to promote understanding and opportunities for fellowship with people of the Muslim faith.