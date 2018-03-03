× Man arrested in string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another man is behind bars charged in connection with the thefts of two cars and some guns.

19-year-old Keyvious Moss is facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges of theft after police saw him getting out of a stolen car.

Police also found another stolen car when they arrested him yesterday, along with several weapons, ammunition and drugs. Moss had over $33,000 worth of stolen items at his home.

Officers detained four other people for the thefts but none of them have been booked.

Moss will be in court Monday morning.