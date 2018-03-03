× Late 3 extends Grizzlies losing to 13 straight

ORLANDO, Fla. – Evan Fournier broke a tie on a long 3-pointer with 22.5 seconds left, and Orlando rookie Jonathan Isaac helped preserve the Magic’s lead with his third block of the game Saturday night in a 107-100 win that stretched the Memphis Grizzlies’ losing streak to 13 games.

Fournier added two free throws with 8.2 seconds remaining to finish with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic also scored 19 for Orlando, which had six players in double figures.

Ben McLemore scored a game-high 20 for Memphis, which has the NBA’s longest skid of the season. Jarell Martin added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis led 84-77 early in the fourth quarter, the biggest lead for either team until Orlando (20-43) matched it in the final seconds.

A mid-court steal and dunk by Mario Hezonja with 8:10 to go sparked a Magic rally, and Aaron Gordon’s layup with 3:17 left restored a one-point lead for Orlando.

The lead changed hands six times in the final 3:03.

The game was tied at 52 after a first half in which the Magic shot 54 percent.

Memphis (18-44) entered as the NBA’s lowest-scoring team (98.9 points per game) and played without its top three scorers.