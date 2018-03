× Four-star prospect commits to Tubby Smith and the Tigers

Since losing to lowly South Florida Thursday night Tubby Smith is in need of a little good news and he got it.

Today when 6-3 combo guard Myreon Jones out of Birmingham pledged his commitment to Tubby and the Tigers becoming just the second recruit for Smith in the class of 2018.

Jones is considered a four-star prospect by 24-7 sports.