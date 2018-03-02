Three arrested in connection with string of robberies, carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police on Friday announced the arrest of a ring of accused robbers they said had been “wreaking havoc” on citizens, and said police are looking for more suspects.

Two girls and a young man are facing robbery and carjacking charges in connection with a string of seven incidents in 48 hours this week, including armed robberies at a Kroger on North Germantown Parkway

The suspects are Rashawn Jones, 17; Monica Jones, 19; and Dontreal Holloway, 20.

Police Director Michael Rallings said an officer was flagged down Thursday by someone in a Germantown Parkway shopping center who said a male in a vehicle was acting suspiciously.

Inside the vehicle, the officer found driver Monica Jones with merchandise from Target that was purchased with a credit card that was not in her name, he said. The name matched the victim of a reported credit card theft.

Rallings said the mother of Rashawn and Monica Jones had also cooperated with police.

Rallings said the trio was responsible for a series of robberies announced previously and possibly additional robberies and carjacking.

He also said police were seeking information on others involved in the robberies.