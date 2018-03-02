× Suspect accused of stealing Tipton Co. deputy’s AR-15, Remington 870 arrested

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of stealing two guns from a Tipton County deputy’s car this week has been taken into custody.

Our cameras were rolling as the sheriff personally walked Davoris Rashon Polk into jail around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said official charges along with additional information will be released later today.

The 24-year-old suspect was reportedly caught on security footage from 11 p.m. Sunday near the deputy’s home on North Maple Street in Covington. For the next four hours, he allegedly worked to get the weapons out of the vehicle, leaving periodically only to return with items used as burglary tools.

A little after 3 a.m., he was gone with two weapons – a Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun and an AR-15 rifle – in tow.

Several hours later, the law enforcement officer found the marked Tipton County Sheriff’s Office cruiser’s windshield smashed, the weapons gone and the interior destroyed.

Sheriff J.T. Chumley stated the car was locked at the time and was being actively monitored by a surveillance system. In addition, the guns were properly secured.

The deputy in this case will not be facing any disciplinary action as he followed proper procedures to keep his vehicle and the weapons inside secure.

“This would be no different really than weapons being locked inside someone’s home in a gun safe being stolen. It’s the same principle,” Sheriff Chumley told WREG at the time.

Deputies say they were able to recover the stolen shotgun near the scene. It’s unclear if the AR-15 has since been recovered.

This was the ninth vehicle break-in in Covington during the month of Febraury. In all the other crimes, the cars were left unlocked.