Rick Ross not on life support, family and friends say

Posted 6:03 pm, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 08:27PM, March 2, 2018

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Devonta Freeman and Rick Ross onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

MIAMI, FL —Rapper Rick Ross is in the hospital after he was found unconscious at his home in South Florida.

Initial reports said he was on life support but his family and friends have shared on social that he is not.

According to the Davie Police Department someone at his Miami home called 911 saying Ross was not responding, breathing heavy and drooling.

People magazine says Ross came to when medical crews arrived and became combative, so police were called out.

Ross opened a chain of chicken wing restaurants in the Memphis area a few years ago.

Ross has had issues with seizures in the past.

 

Related stories