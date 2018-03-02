× Rick Ross not on life support, family and friends say

MIAMI, FL —Rapper Rick Ross is in the hospital after he was found unconscious at his home in South Florida.

Initial reports said he was on life support but his family and friends have shared on social that he is not.

According to the Davie Police Department someone at his Miami home called 911 saying Ross was not responding, breathing heavy and drooling.

People magazine says Ross came to when medical crews arrived and became combative, so police were called out.

Ross opened a chain of chicken wing restaurants in the Memphis area a few years ago.

Ross has had issues with seizures in the past.