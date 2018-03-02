× Reports say two dead in shooting at Central Michigan University

Two people have been killed in a shooting at Central Michigan University, CBS News is reporting. The two dead are not students and the shooting is believed to stem from a domestic situation.

According to CNN, campus police have identified the shooter as 19-year-old James Eric Davis Jr.

No photo of the suspect has been released at this time.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and people are advised “to take shelter,” law enforcement and school officials told CNN.

The shots were reportedly fired at Campbell Hall dormitory at Central Michigan University, the school said Friday morning on its website and its verified Twitter account, according to CNN.

Schools in Mount Pleasant, where the university is located, are in “secure mode” — meaning all interior doors are locked, blinds drawn and no one allowed to enter buildings, according to Jennifer Verleger, Mount Pleasant Public Schools superintendent

The university, which has roughly 20,000 students, is about two hours northwest of Detroit.