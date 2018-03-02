Office of Preparedness to hold active shooter training for residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The local Office of Preparedness will be hosting an active shooter awareness training this weekend to detailing what you should do if caught in the middle of a dangerous situation.
“Active shooter events can occur anywhere, any time with no warning and little time to react. Your best defense is to have a
plan,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.
The class will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can visit the Shelby County Office of Preparedness’ website or call (901) 222-6706.
Those who cannot attend are encouraged to watch the following video with tips on how to stay safe in an active shooter event.
- Note the exits to any and every building
- Keep your cellphone on you
- Have an escape plan
- If you see something suspicious in person or on social media, say something
- Run: Leave belongings behind. Encourage others to escape but do not wait on them if they are hesitant or refuse.
- Hide: If you can’t run get out of the shooter’s view. Put obstacles between you and if possible barricade and/or lock the doors. Turn off lights. Turn mobile devices off and be quiet.
- Fight: If you can’t do either, as a last resort, fight. Be quick and aggressive. Improvise weapons or work as a team to overpower the shooter.
- Call 911 when safe to do so.