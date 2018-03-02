× Office of Preparedness to hold active shooter training for residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The local Office of Preparedness will be hosting an active shooter awareness training this weekend to detailing what you should do if caught in the middle of a dangerous situation.

“Active shooter events can occur anywhere, any time with no warning and little time to react. Your best defense is to have a

plan,” said Dale Lane, Director of the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

The class will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can visit the Shelby County Office of Preparedness’ website or call (901) 222-6706.

Those who cannot attend are encouraged to watch the following video with tips on how to stay safe in an active shooter event.

Active Shooter Survival Tips:

Note the exits to any and every building

Keep your cellphone on you

Have an escape plan

If you see something suspicious in person or on social media, say something

Run: Leave belongings behind. Encourage others to escape but do not wait on them if they are hesitant or refuse.

Hide: If you can’t run get out of the shooter’s view. Put obstacles between you and if possible barricade and/or lock the doors. Turn off lights. Turn mobile devices off and be quiet.

Fight: If you can’t do either, as a last resort, fight. Be quick and aggressive. Improvise weapons or work as a team to overpower the shooter.

Call 911 when safe to do so.