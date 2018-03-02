× Memphis Police seek help to find who killed a pregnant officer’s husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are stepping up efforts to try to find the person who killed a mental health care worker, father and husband of one of their own.

Police say Demario Hughley was shot outside the Frayser home care facility where he worked in October.

His wife is a Memphis police officer — and she learned she was pregnant just days after her husband was shot.

Police say they’ve gotten two tips in the case but neither panned out.

Here’s what they say they know: Hughley was at work around 11:30 at night when he stepped outside for a minute.

Police say his co-workers heard shots but never saw anything. The facility didn’t have any cameras.

They say there’s no reason to think Hughley was targeted.

He was an upstanding citizen and was working on his master’s degree in psychology in hopes his wife wouldn’t have to work so hard so they could take care of their family and take trips.

That’s what they wanted. It’s the dreams they all have for their kids that their life is better than our lives were.

His wife is now seven months pregnant. Her police department co-workers say she is not out on patrol but instead working in the office.

Police say the only way they’ll solve the case is from a tip.

You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 528-CASH if you have anything that can help police.