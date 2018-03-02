Memphis canine provides comfort to Stoneman Douglas students

PARKLAND, Fl. — A comfort dog from Memphis was in Florida this week working with the young victims of a deadly school shooting.

Job met with students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday and Thursday, helping to ease any stress or sadness they may be feeling upon returning to the place where 17 people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire.

He was one of 19 Lutheran Church Charities’ K-9 Comfort Dogs from across the nation to visit the students. The animals spent the day giving (and getting) lots of love, being petted and even participating in a game of UNO.

All of the dogs in the program regularly visit nursing homes and schools in their area. The group were also utilized following the deadly incidents in Dallas, Napa, Las Vegas, Orlando and Boston among others.